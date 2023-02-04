Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

HZN stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Horizon Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

