Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
HZN stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
