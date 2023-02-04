Hovde Group Lowers Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
BSRR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95.
Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.