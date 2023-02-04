Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $104.67.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

