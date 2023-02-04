Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.67.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $104.67.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
