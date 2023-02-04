Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hub Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hub Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.