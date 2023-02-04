Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. Invests $8.11 Million in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 382,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000. Lemonade comprises 25.1% of Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.56% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $32.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.17 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.