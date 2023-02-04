Humanscape Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00429644 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,873.97 or 0.29305076 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00447849 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.