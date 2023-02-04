IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $2.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.69.

IAG opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 385.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

