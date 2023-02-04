Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aceragen, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

