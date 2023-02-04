Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Aceragen, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.