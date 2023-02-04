IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $30,383.91 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

