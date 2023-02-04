Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($35.33) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($21.41).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

