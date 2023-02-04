Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $1.15. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2,727,633 shares traded.

Inpixon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 490.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inpixon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inpixon by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 309,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

