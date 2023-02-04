Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $1.15. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2,727,633 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 490.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%.
Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.
