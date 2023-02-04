Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires £11,882,000 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Martin bought 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,674,570.83).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 1.7 %

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 509.50 ($6.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,396.67. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 481.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 735 ($9.08) to GBX 630 ($7.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

