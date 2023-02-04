Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,674,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,776,842.48.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 9,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,050.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,075.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 46,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 13,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,720.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 4,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,560.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

Nighthawk Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.42. 153,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$51.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.94.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.