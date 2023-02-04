Insider Buying: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Purchases $49,802.49 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 158,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Redfin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $16,882,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its position in Redfin by 26.9% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 173,075 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

