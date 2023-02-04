Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$970,188.80 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$970,188.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at C$970,188.80.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 197,833 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,711,215.88.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 278,105 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TOT stock opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.01.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.4217233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

