Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells $175,890.00 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank7 Price Performance

BSVN opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Bank7 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.