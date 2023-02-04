Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells $175,890.00 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Bank7 Price Performance
BSVN opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $30.53.
Bank7 Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Bank7 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
