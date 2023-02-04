Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,774.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
