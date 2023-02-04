Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,774.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

