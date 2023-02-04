Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $3,613,000.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.1 %

TMHC opened at $36.49 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

