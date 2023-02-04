Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $3,613,000.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 26th, Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.
TMHC opened at $36.49 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.72.
TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
