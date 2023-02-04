Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.71.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $251.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $299,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

