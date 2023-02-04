Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

