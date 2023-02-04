Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Inuvo stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.
Featured Stories
