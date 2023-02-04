Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

