IPVERSE (IPV) Price Hits $0.0066

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $540,613.52 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

