iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173,998 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,605,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,645 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,220 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,907,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,500 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

