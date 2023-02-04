iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Shares Up 1.1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.34 and last traded at $88.12. 619,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,081,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.13.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.37.
