iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

