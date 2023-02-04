iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stake Decreased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 166.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

