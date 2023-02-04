iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.15. Approximately 1,443,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 191,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

