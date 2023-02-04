iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $37.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

