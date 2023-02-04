iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,909 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $113.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.