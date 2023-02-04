iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

