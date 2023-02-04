iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 97,886.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

