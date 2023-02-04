ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 80 at Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.56) to GBX 121 ($1.49) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 54 ($0.67) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

ITVPY stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

