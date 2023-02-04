Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.76. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $164.49 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

