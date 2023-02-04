Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading 11.1% Higher

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 79,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a P/E ratio of 225.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a current ratio of 58.97.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

