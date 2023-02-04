Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at €179.90 ($195.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €165.55. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.