Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYHMY. UBS Group raised Synthomer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Synthomer to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Synthomer Price Performance

Synthomer stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer Plc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of polymer products derived from petrochemical monomers. It offers its products to different industries such as coatings, construction, textiles, paper and synthetic latex gloves. The company was founded on June 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Harlow, the United Kingdom.

