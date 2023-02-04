John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $44.39

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $48.82. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.93.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.