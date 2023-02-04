Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.79.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $232,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

