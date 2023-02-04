Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.94.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,400.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,400.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,086 shares of company stock valued at $978,164. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

