Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $18,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,758.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average is $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Articles

