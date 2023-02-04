Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Trading Down 15.2%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 1,002,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 774% from the average daily volume of 114,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Keras Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

About Keras Resources

(Get Rating)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.