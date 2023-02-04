Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of KTCC opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
