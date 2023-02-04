Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KTCC opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

