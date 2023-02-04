KlayUniverse Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $1,535.30 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.51 or 0.29330734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00416630 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.02710273 USD and is down -12.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,160.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.