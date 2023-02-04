Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €65.28 ($70.96) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of €42.31 ($45.99) and a fifty-two week high of €92.86 ($100.93).

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

