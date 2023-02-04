Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and $549,660.41 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00201658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00073608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046619 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

