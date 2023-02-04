Konnect Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $19,029.49 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

