KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 8,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 3,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFVG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter.

