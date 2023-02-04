K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €26.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €21.41 ($23.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.01. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €14.62 ($15.89) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($39.62).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.