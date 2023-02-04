Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Insider Lisa Stirling Sells 5,017 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

